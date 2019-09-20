-

The Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday terror attacks have concluded the hearing of evidence from President Maithripala Sirisena.

Committee member MP Nalinda Jayatissa says that the final report of the PSC will be submitted to the Parliament of Sri Lanka at the end of October.

The members of the Select Committee had arrived at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo at around 10.00 a.m. this morning to record the statement of the President, who also arrived at the secretariat int he morning.

The Committee members had then recorded the President’s statement regarding the series of terror attacks that took place at several churches and luxury hotels in the country on the 21st of April.