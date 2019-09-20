FR petition against gazetting SLRC under Defence Ministry moved to Sep. 27

-

Considering the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition seeking a verdict that revokes President Maithripala Sirisena’s move to take Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) under the purview of the Defence Ministry was moved to September 27.

The Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Murdu Fernando and S. Thurairajah heard the petition today (20).



Additional Solicitor General Indika Devamuni, representing the Attorney General, requested the judges to allow more time to seek advice from the Presidential Secretary regarding the petition and to present submissions in this regard.

Speaking for the petitioners, Attorney-at-Law Suren Fernando pointed out that this FR petition filed by Ven. Dambara Amila Thera and Prof. Chandragupta Thenuwara must be taken up for hearing considering it as an urgent matter.

The Supreme Court accordingly announced that the FR petition would be considered on the 27th of September.

President Maithripala Sirisena and Attorney General Dappula de Livera have been cited as the respondents of the petition.

The petitioners claim that the President can only preside over the Defence Ministry and the Ministry of Mahaweli Development & Environment according to the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

In this backdrop, the President’s move to take the SLRC under his purview is unlawful, the petitioners have stated, alleging that it has violated the provisions guaranteed by the 19th Amendment.

The petitioners accordingly request the Supreme Court to deliver an order revoking the Gazette notification issued by the President in this regard.