Tense situation at Fort railway station

September 20, 2019   04:06 pm

-

A tense situation is reported at the Fort railway station after all the ticket counters were closed due to work-to-rule campaign by the railway trade unions, says Ada Derana reporter.

The employees of the railway service resorted to a work-to-rule campaign from midnight yesterday (19). Rail regulators, railway engineers, station masters, railway controllers and railway supervisory managers have joined the trade union action.

Despite the work-to-rule action, many trains were delayed this morning (20) due to a signal failure between Maradana and Colombo Fort railway stations.

