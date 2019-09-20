Kanjipani Imran further remanded for threatening cop

-

Notorious drug trafficker Kanjipani Imran, who was remanded over allegedly threatening to two police officers over the phone, has been further remanded till the 4th of October.

The prison officers had produced Kanjipani Imran before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (20).

The Police informed the court that further investigations are being conducted on the incident.

Mohamed Najim Mohamed Imran alias ‘Kanjipani Imran’ was arrested over alleged threat he had made to an Inspector of Police (IP) attached to Keselwatte Police.

Keselwatte Police had arrested Kemadasan Thushanthan alias ‘Susantha’, who is suspected to be an accomplice of Kanjipani Imran, with over 20 grams of heroin on January 07 this year.

However, Kanjipani Imran, who had been abroad at that time, had threatened and used profanity on two policemen who had been involved in the raid over the phone.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate accepted the request of the Keselwatte Police to name Kanjipani Imran as a suspect in the incident and remanded under the offence of threatening a police officer which is a crime under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).