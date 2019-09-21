Navy assists injured seaman of oil tanker

Navy assists injured seaman of oil tanker

September 20, 2019   11:15 pm

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have assisted to bring ashore an injured seaman who was onboard an oil tanker owned by a private company, for prompt medical treatment.

Following the facts received from International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) unit of Colombo port, a Fast Attack Craft (FAC) attached to the Western Naval Command was promptly dispatched for rescuing the patient on Thursday night (19). 

Accordingly, the patient was taken safely onboard the FAC at the seas 12 Nautical miles off the Colombo light house and then transferred him to the Colombo harbour premises with provided first aids. 

Thereafter, the patient brought to the Colombo General Hospital by an ambulance and was admitted for further treatment, the navy said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories