Thundershowers expected in four provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and Kalutara district.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Anuradhapura, Jaffna and Mannar districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.