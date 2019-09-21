Railway work-to-rule action called off

Railway work-to-rule action called off

September 21, 2019   12:07 pm

-

The railway trade unions have called off their ongoing work-to-rule campaign following the discussions held with the authorities.

Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union commenced a work-to-rule trade union action from midnight on Thursday (19) while warning to resort to indefinite strike from this Tuesday (24).

A massive number of passengers were inconvenienced as a result of the work-to-rule campaign of the railway service. Despite the work-to-rule action, many trains were also delayed last morning (20) due to a signal failure between Maradana and Colombo Fort railway stations.

A tense situation was then reported at the Fort railway station last evening after all the ticket counters were closed due to the work-to-rule campaign.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories