Fmr CJ responds to claims on running for president

September 21, 2019   12:58 pm

Former Chief Justice Shirani Bandaranayake says if she is to venture into politics, it would happen solely on the will of the general public.

She stated this speaking to the media following the launch of her book ‘Hold Me in Contempt’ and its Sinhala version ‘Uththareethara’ yesterday (20) at the Colombo International Book Fair 2019 at the BMICH.

The former Chief Justice stated that she always tried to do justice for the people all throughout her career while holding many positions that she stumbled upon.

Bandaranayake added that she would do the same in future if she ever comes across another such position.

