Advisory for downpours, gusty winds & rough seas

Prevailing showery condition in the South-western part is expected to enhance to some extent during the next few days starting from tomorrow (22), the Department of Meteorology stated issuing an advisory today.

Strong gusty winds up to 60kmph are also likely over the Southern province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and Kalutara, Gampaha and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

There is a possibility of wind speed increase up to 60-70 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Balapitiya to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota, the Meteorology Department says.

The above sea area can be very rough at times during tomorrow, the Department’s advisory added.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.