President appoints Commission to probe Easter attacks

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a five-member Commission to inquire into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The Commission will be headed by the Court of Appeal Judge Janak de Silva and consist of Court of Appeal Judge Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne, Retired Court of Appeal Judge Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa, Retired High Court Judge Atapattu Liyanage Bandula Kumara Atapattu and Retired Ministry Secretary W. M. M. Adhikari.

Reportedly, the Gazette Extraordinary relevant to this appointment has issued yesterday (21).