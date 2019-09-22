President appoints Commission to probe Easter attacks

President appoints Commission to probe Easter attacks

September 22, 2019   08:51 am

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a five-member Commission to inquire into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The Commission will be headed by the Court of Appeal Judge Janak de Silva and consist of Court of Appeal Judge Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne, Retired Court of Appeal Judge Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa, Retired High Court Judge Atapattu Liyanage Bandula Kumara Atapattu and Retired Ministry Secretary W. M. M. Adhikari.

Reportedly, the Gazette Extraordinary relevant to this appointment has issued yesterday (21).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories