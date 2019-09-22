Namal Sandusen crowned Derana City of Dance Best Solo Dancer

-

Namal Sandusen was crowned as the Best Solo Dancer at the finals of the Derana City of Dance - Season 6 last night (21).

The spectacular grand finale of Derana-Fair and Lovely City of Dance - “Generation Next” was held at the Maharagama Youth Center last night.

The finale was attended by a large crowd of spectators including renowned artists, well-wishers, and supporters.

This year’s competition was held under three categories, with Eranda and Sithum winning the Duet category.

The ‘Beat Bullet Crew’ took home the title of the Best Dance Crew.