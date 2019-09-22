Three arrested for producing fake documents

September 22, 2019   01:05 pm

-

The Special Crime Investigation Unit of Negombo has raided an illegal press that had produced fake documents in Kalyana Mawatha, Wattala.

Three suspects who had operated at the place have also been arrested on the raid.

The police have seized 18 fake official seals, various letterheads and fake documents from the place.

The arrestees are residents of Wattala, Ganemulla and Maradankadawala areas.

They are set to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories