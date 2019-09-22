Army Chief and Raghavan discuss North land release

-

The Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva met Governor of Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan at the Governor’s Secretariat.

The Commander briefed the Governor on the security and humanitarian activities in post-war Northern Province and he said he would continue these under his commandership.

The Governor pointed out that it could be observed the drastic changes in the activities of the military in Northern Province since the assumption of office by President Maithripala Sirisena in 2015.

The Governor also expressed his concern over land disputes in the Northern Province and requested the Commander to take action to release the lands of private owners as much as possible.

The Governor also requested the Commander of the Army to identify and declare lands that cannot be released by the military due to issues of national security.

The Commander stated that all lands, except the ones held over security purposes, have been released.

Similarly, further actions could be taken if there are any more lands to be released, said the Commander.