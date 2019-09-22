Two arrested for kidnapping intl. school girl and mother

-

Dodangoda Police had launched an investigation into the kidnapping of an international school student and her mother in an attempt to extort money.

Accordingly, two suspects, aged 40 and 25, have been arrested today (22).



The arrestees are residents of Dodangoda and Kalutara South and the police have seized an air rifle, items of a police uniform, a sword, and a machete.

The kidnapped 8-year-old girl is a student studying in Grade 4 at an international school in Nagoda-Kalutara. The father of the child serves as a doctor in a hospital in Nagoda, Kalutara.

Further investigations have revealed that the kidnapping had been a result of hatred for the girl receiving a large number of certificates and gifts at an annual prize-giving held two years ago.

The suspects are being held and interrogated under a court order from the Kalutara Magistrate and further investigations are carried out by the Dodangoda Police.