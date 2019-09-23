Very heavy rainfall predicted in several provinces

-

Prevailing showery conditions over the island are expected to enhance to some extent during next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers are expected to occur over most parts of the island, it said issuing an advisory for heavy rain.

Very heavy rainfall above 150 mm are likely at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, Uva and Eastern provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected in the sea area extending from Balapitiya to Hambantota via Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.