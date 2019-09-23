-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that he will not sign any pact with the United States of America that is detrimental to the country as long as he remains in office.

The President says that many politicians in the Opposition are holding discussions with the US Embassy in Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena expressed these views addressing the Matara District Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Convention.

In his speech, the President further said that the SLFP is the decisive factor in the upcoming presidential election.