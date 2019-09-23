Wont sign any detrimental US pacts while Im in office - President

Wont sign any detrimental US pacts while Im in office - President

September 23, 2019   11:23 am

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that he will not sign any pact with the United States of America that is detrimental to the country as long as he remains in office.

The President says that many politicians in the Opposition are holding discussions with the US Embassy in Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena expressed these views addressing the Matara District Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Convention.

In his speech, the President further said that the SLFP is the decisive factor in the upcoming presidential election.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories