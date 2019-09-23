Sajith appears before Presidential Commission

Sajith appears before Presidential Commission

September 23, 2019   12:35 pm

Minister of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Sajith Premadasa appeared before the Presidential Commission of inquiry appointed to investigate into allegations of corruption and fraud in state institutions from 2015-2018.

The minister had arrived at the commission this morning (23) after he was called to appear before the CoI to testify regarding a complaint on alleged irregularities and illegal appointments made to the National Housing Development Authority.

Meanwhile former minister MP D.M. Swaminathan has also arrived at the premises to testify before the commission today, Ada Derana reporter said.

