Final rites of Nayaru Temple Chief Prelate to be performed at beach

The Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court has delivered an order for the final rites of the Nayaru Rajamaha Vihara Chief Incumbent to be carried out on the beach opposite to the temple.

The case on the cremation rites of the Chief Incumbent of Nayaru Gurukanda Rajamaha Vihara was taken up at the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court, today (23).

According to Ada Derana reporter, nearly 15 lawyers appeared on behalf of the plaintiffs, the Mullaitivu Nirvariya Pillaiyar Kovil Governing Council and the Tamil people in the area, while 4 attorneys represented the Defendants.

Meanwhile, Ven. Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero also visited the court premises, before paying his final respects to the late Chief Prelate.

The Chief Incumbent of Nayaru Gurukanda Rajamaha Vihara passed away on Friday (20).

However, the Tamil residents in the area and the Mullaitivu Nirvariya Pillaiyar Kovil Governing Council filed a complaint at the Mullaitivu Police protesting the body of the late Chief Prelate being brought into the temple grounds, where the Hindu Kovil was also situated.

When the case was taken up yesterday (22), the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court ordered that the body of the Chief Prelate should not be cremated in the vicinity of the temple premises until a suitable order is issued by the Court.