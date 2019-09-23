Landslide early warning for three districts

September 23, 2019   01:46 pm

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a landslide early warning for certain areas in Kalutara, Kegalle and Galle districts. 

The level 1 warning (yellow) has been issued effective from 11.30 am today (23) to 11.30 am tomorrow to the following areas:

Kalutara District – 

Agalawatta, Bulathsinhala, Dodangoda, Ingiriya, Mathugama, Palindanuwara, Walallawita Divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas. 

Kegalle District –

Yatiyanthota Divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas.

Galle District – 

Elpitiya, Galle Four Gravets, Imaduwa, Nagoda, Neluwa, Niyagama, Thawalama Divisional secretariat division and surrounding areas.

