Two youths arrested with firearms and ammo

September 23, 2019   03:54 pm

Two suspects have been arrested along with illegal firearms and ammunition at the Pinkanda area in Hikkaduwa Police Division.

The arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the Rathgama Special Task Force (STF) officials, this morning (23).

Two locally manufactured ‘Galkatas’ guns that can be used with Bore 12 ammunition and 4 Bore 12 bullets have been found in the possession of the suspects.

Reportedly, the arrested suspects are two youths, aged 23 and 19 years, residing in Hikkaduwa.

The arrestees will be presented before the Gall Magistrate’s Court, today.

Further investigations have been launched by the Hikkaduwa Police.

