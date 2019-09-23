AG refers Dilrukshi-Nissanka phone conversation to PSC for inquiry

-

The Attorney General has referred the matter of the controversial telephone conversation between the Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickremesinghe and Avant-Garde chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The AG’s Coordinating Officer Nishara Jayaratne says that the matter has been referred to the Public Service Commission for an inquirer to be appointed to conduct preliminary investigations on the matter.

The controversial telephone conversation recording supposedly between Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi and former Director General of the Bribery Commission, Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickremesinghe had recently been released through social media.

Taking to his Facebook account, Senadhipathi, who is currently receiving medical treatment in Singapore, released an audio clip of the telephone conversation which discussed the case filed against the Avant-Garde Maritime Services.

The female voice in the recording can be heard saying “I know how to break the law and make the law.” She also expressed her regrets over filing the Avant-Garde case while blaming the country’s disorderly politics as the reason behind the case.

The former Bribery Commission chief, Dilrukshi Dias has so far not denied the phone conversation, however in a Facebook post she called on the Avant-Garde chairman to release the unedited version of the conversation to the public, while also alleging that he has distorted it.

She also refused to make an explanation on the conversation as she is not entitled to do so as a government servant.

The Solicitor General also challenged the Avant-Garde chairman to reveal as to which government minister he had made the phone call and for what purpose.

President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesingh and Justice Minister Thalatha Athukorale have also voices their opinions of the issue.