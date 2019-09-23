Woman goes missing in landslide in Galle

September 23, 2019   05:27 pm

A woman has been reported missing in a landslide that had occurred in the Kokawala area in Wanduramba, Galle.

According to the Disaster Management Center (DMC) in Galle, 2 houses have been affected by a landslide in the aforementioned area.

The landslide had occurred due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the area.

Search operations have already been launched to find the missing female, stated the DMC.

Meanwhile, landslide warnings have been issued to Kalutara, Kegalle, and Galle districts for the upcoming 24 hours.

