Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today issued a special statement in response to the accusation leveled against him by the President, with regard to the former Director General of the Bribery Commission Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe.

He stated that according to Sri Lanka’s Constitution, only the Chief Justice and the Attorney General have the authority to make recommendations to the President with regard to the appointment of Supreme Court judges.

“I have never done anything outside of the Constitution. There are Supreme Court decisions regarding those who act outside of the Constitution. I have not fallen to that level,” he said.

The PM further states that he has not letters requesting to appoint Dilrukshi Dias Wickramasinghe or any other person for that matter to the position of Supreme Court Judge.



“Therefore the allegation that such a letter was sent are untrue. I reject that.”

The Prime Minister said that an inquiry should be carried out immediately with regard to the comments made by Dilrukshi Wickramasinghe and that for now the Attorney General has requested the Public Service Commission to investigate the matter.

Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that expediting that investigation is suitable and that then it will be possible to uncover as to which politicians had exerted pressure.

At the same time it will also confirm as to whether she has done anything illegal, he said.

The Premier further goes on to say that Dilrukshi Wickramasinghe has never served at Temple Trees at any point and that even the Anti-Corruption Committee was established outside the Temple Trees.

He said that Ananda Wijepala had served as its Director and that the Attorney General’s Department was represented at these committee meetings by Deputy Solicitor General Thusitha Mudalige.

“Therefore I would kindly like to point out that what the President had said were devoid of truth.”

The PM added that he is unaware as to why the President has targeted him with allegations in this manner after the Presidential Elections was announced.

Wickremesinghe said that if there are any accusations or doubts regarding him or any ministers, it is better to discuss them in the Cabinet meeting or inquire about them personally.

The Prime Minister said that it is his belief that expressing opinions in public instead is unsuitable for democratic governance.

He further says that if allegations leveled against him hereafter, he would not personally intervene to respond every time such allegations are made.

Therefore he requested all parties involved to raise accusations if any at the right places as it is the Constitutional and democratic way to do things.

The controversial telephone conversation recording supposedly between Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi and former Director General of the Bribery Commission, Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickremesinghe had recently been released through social media.

Taking to his Facebook account, Senadhipathi, who is currently receiving medical treatment in Singapore, released an audio clip of the telephone conversation which discussed the case filed against the Avant-Garde Maritime Services.

The female voice in the recording can be heard saying “I know how to break the law and make the law.” She also expressed her regrets over filing the Avant-Garde case while blaming the country’s disorderly politics as the reason behind the case.

The former Bribery Commission chief, Dilrukshi Dias has so far not denied the phone conversation, however in a Facebook post she called on the Avant-Garde chairman to release the unedited version of the conversation to the public, while also alleging that he has distorted it.

She also refused to make an explanation on the conversation as she is not entitled to do so as a government servant.

The Solicitor General also challenged the Avant-Garde chairman to reveal as to which government minister he had made the phone call and for what purpose.