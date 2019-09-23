Rainfall above 200 mm in several provinces

September 23, 2019   09:41 pm

Heavy rainfall of above 200mm can be expected in several provinces tonight (23), states the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Certain areas in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces may experience these conditions, according to the DMC.

Meanwhile, the DMC has requested the public residing near the Nilwala, Ging, and Kalu rivers to be prepared to evacuate if necessary as the water levels of these rivers are on the rise.

