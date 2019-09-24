Tourism industry will not be a political football  PM

-

The tourism industry is vital and it is not going to be a political football, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said during an interview with famed CNN international correspondent, Richard Quest at the ‘Future of Tourism Summit’ (FOT 2019) in Colombo.

Quest asked an important question: “The tourism industry is vital. The industry is fundamental to it. Can you assure us today that it won’t be a political football?

Responding to that question the Premier made the following remark;

“It won’t be a political football. I think already industry players at a different level have taken it over, and what I found rather interesting is that after the Easter bombings politicians irrespective of their parties all pressing us to get it to move. That is what all matters. For two months in parliament we had to listen to all that advice that the opposition gave us as to how the tourist industry could start moving,” he said.

When inquired on the United National Party (UNP) candidate for the upcoming presidential election, Wickremesinghe said while it is a secret for now, the candidate will be revealed very soon.

-With excerpts from adaderanabiz.lk