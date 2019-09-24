Showery conditions to continue until tomorrow night

-

The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue until tomorrow (25) night.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island, it said issuing a ‘Red’ warning for heavy rain.

Very heavy rainfall above 200 mm are likely at some places in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, Uva and Eastern provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Sea Areas:

Due to the active cloudiness in the Western, Southern and South-eastern sea areas to the island, the possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the above given sea areas is high.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.