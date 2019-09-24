Sri Lankan man commits suicide during video call with girlfriend

-

A Sri Lankan man recorded his suicide live through his mobile phone with his compatriot girlfriend in his flat in Khaitan, Kuwait.

A security source said the man had a live connection with his girlfriend, who is staying in the same building, through his mobile phone. He stood on a box and tied his neck with a rope saying he would end his life.

After a few minutes, he kicked the box and hanged himself. His girlfriend rushed to his flat and with the help of another Asian, they took him to Farwaniya Hospital but he died.

A case was registered and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances which prompted the man to commit suicide. Meanwhile, an Indian reportedly ended his life by committing suicide inside a general trading and contracting company, reports Al-Rai daily.

The man reportedly tied a rope to the scaffolding and ended his life. The remains of the victim have been referred to Forensics.

Source: Arab Times