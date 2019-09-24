Roads in Colombo inundated due to downpours
Roads in Colombo inundated due to downpours

September 24, 2019   09:41 am

Several roads in Colombo have been inundated due to the heavy rainfall, says Police Media.

Traffic on the roads is experiencing disruptions owing to the current situation.

The following areas have been inundated by the prevailing downpours:

  • Armour Street – Opposite of the Jethawana Temple, Barber Street area
  • St. Jame’s Street of Bloumendhal Road in Kotahena
  • Jinthupitiya Junction along the Reclamation Road
  • The road opposite the Kirulapone Police Station
  • High-Level Road, Baseline Road, and Robert Gunawardena Junction
  • Road near the Maha Viduddharamaya Temple in Dematagoda
