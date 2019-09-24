Rajitha to appear before Presidential Commission

-

Minister of Health, Nutrition & Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Seneviratne is set to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate and inquire into serious acts of fraud, corruption, and abuse of power, state resources, and privileges, today (24).

This is to record a statement with regard to the complaint on spending government funds without properly taking over the Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (NFTH).

This is the first time Minister Senaratne would be appearing before the Commission.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and Minister of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Sajith Premadasa too appeared before the Commission yesterday (23).