Sajith to meet UNF representatives tonight

A special discussion between the deputy leader of the United National Party (UNP) Minister Sajith Premadasa and the Members of Parliament representing the United National Front (UNF) is set to be held today (24).

The meeting will accordingly take place at the Parliament Complex this evening.

It is reported that the leaders of the parties affiliated to the UNF will also attend the said meeting.

UNP MP Hesha Withanage stated that the matter of the presidential candidate to be nominated from the party will be discussed at length during the meeting.

Meanwhile, a special round of discussion between the UNP leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, deputy leader Minister Sajith Premadasa and the Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya was held last night (23).

The meeting, which took place at the official residence of the Speaker, had been carried on for over two hours.

Speaking to the media, Minister Premadasa said the matter of UNP’s presidential candidacy will be resolved by this Wednesday or Thursday.