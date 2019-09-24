NP lawyers protest demanding arrest of Gnanasara Thero

-

The lawyers in the Northern Province have decided to launch a strike action today (24th) demanding the arrest of Ven. Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero and other persons who had gone against a court order and cremated the Chief Prelate of the Nayaru Rajamaha Viharaya within the temple premises.

A representative of the Northern Province Lawyers’ Association, Senior Attorney Anton Pulidanayagam, stated that they will be launching the protest against disregarding a court order of the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court and attempting to influence a lawyer of the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, all lawyers in the Northern Province will stage a protest in front of the Mullaitivu Magistrate’s Court at 11 am this morning.

Mullaitivu Chief Magistrate Leninkumar, yesterday (23) ordered the final rites of the Chief Prelate of the Nayaru Gurukanda Rajamaha Viharaya on the Nayaru beach near an old Army Camp.

This was considering a complaint filed by the Tamil residents in the area and the Mullaitivu Nirvariya Pillaiyar Kovil Governing Council objecting to the cremation of the Chief Prelate within the temple where a Hindu Kovil was also situated.

However, the body of the Chief Prelate was cremated within the temple premises, last evening, despite the court order.

Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero stated that they did not agree to the court order and the final rites of the Chief prelate were done according to the decision of the Sangha Council representing the deceased Prelate.

The Chief Incumbent of Nayaru Gurukanda Rajamaha Vihara passed away on Friday (20).