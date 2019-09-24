Passengers urged to arrive at BIA 3 hours before flight

-

The Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) requests all passengers to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to the departure of their flight.

This is owing to a slight flood condition that had occurred near the BIA premises due to the overflow of the Dandugam Oya.

A spokesperson for the BIA Meteorology Department stated that the BIA and its surrounding area received a rainfall of 272.3 mm within the past 24 hour period ending at 8.30 am today (24).

However, the airport operations at the BIA are carried out normally without any interruptions despite the heavy rains.