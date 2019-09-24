Administrative Service resorts to indefinite strike

-

Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association (SASA) has resorted to indefinite strike action starting from today (24).

The chairman of the Association, Prabhath Chandrakeerthi said this decision was taken as the several rounds of discussions held with the officials of the Ministry of Finance had failed last evening (23).

The SASA warned it would seek the support of the several other trade unions for the strike action if the authorities fail to meet their demands.

Meanwhile, the Government Executive Officers’ Association has also decided to launch a strike action starting from tomorrow (25).

The Association’s chief secretary H.A.L. Udayasiri stated that they would resort to indefinite strike action if the authorities do not heed their demands.