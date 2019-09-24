Water levels of Gin River reaching major flood stage

September 24, 2019   01:10 pm

The Department of Irrigation has cautioned that the water gauge of the Gin River in Baddagema is gradually increasing to major flood level.

Hence, the people living downstream of the river are urged to be vigilant in this regard.

The Irrigation Department noted that a sudden decrease in the water levels of the Gin River in Baddegama cannot be expected at the moment.

Accordingly, water gauge of the Gin River in Baddagema recorded the water level at 4.57 meters at present, while the major flood level is marked at 5 meters.

Meanwhile, the water gauge of the Gin River in Thawalama area is recorded at 3.36 meters.

