Disabled war heroes protest for 14th straight day despite rain

-

The protest launched by disabled war heroes and the families of the fallen, calling for solutions for pension salary issues, is continuing for the 14th consecutive day.

Despite the heavy rainfall, the disabled war heroes are proceeding with their protest staged in front of the Fort Railway Station.

The president of the All Ceylon Hindu Congress has also arrived at the location in support of the protest and to look into the condition of the protesting war heroes.

The protestors, on the 9th of September, marched up to the Presidential Secretariat from Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo and later staged their protest in front of the Colombo Fort railway station.

The war heroes demand the authorities provide their pension benefits even after they reach 55 years of age, as promised.

The organization to protect war heroes’ rights stressed that they would continue with their protest until proper solutions are provided for their demands.