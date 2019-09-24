Sri Lanka condemns drone attacks in Saudi Arabia

-

Sri Lanka has condemned the drone attacks targeting the Abqaiq oil processing facility and Khurais oil field in Saudi Arabia.

“As a country that has suffered from terrorism for thirty years, Sri Lanka remains committed to addressing this scourge in all its forms and manifestations,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today (24), issuing a media release.

Stability in the Middle East is pivotal for the global economy and Sri Lanka hopes that the parties concerned would soon resolve their issues through peaceful negotiations and dialogue.