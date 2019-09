-

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) stated that over 45,000 people have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

Accordingly, 45,091 persons from 11,387 families have been affected by the weather, stated the DMC.

Reportedly, 3088 persons have also been evacuated to safer shelters.

The prevailing inclement weather has affected the Galle, Matara, Kalutara, Gampaha, and Colombo districts.