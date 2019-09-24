Utiya remanded over assault on novice monks granted bail

-

The suspect, who was remanded for assaulting two novice Buddhist monks, has been granted bail under a suspended five-year prison sentence today (24).

He was arrested on the 10th of September and produced before Padaviya Magistrate Harshana de Alwis the following day.

The suspect, identified as Gammedde Chaminda Galaboda alias ‘Utiya’, was arrested after the video footage of the incident, which was recorded via a mobile phone and was widely circulated on social media.

When the suspect was produced before the Kebithigollewa District Magistrate and Padaviya Magistrate Harshana de Alwis today (24), he was released on a cash bail of Rs 10,000 and a suspended prison sentence.

The incident was then directed to the Mediation Board (‘Samatha Mandalaya’), said Ada Derana reporter.