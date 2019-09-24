Sajith invites Tissa to join him

-

Many who have alienated from the United National Party (UNP) over differences of opinion are with the expectation of working for the party again, stated the Deputy Leader of UNP Minister Sajith Premadasa.

The Minister pointed out that differences of opinion are things that can be resolved through discussion and not factors for separation.

Therefore, all former MPs, Provincial Councilors, Urban-Municipal Councilors and all party representatives who have worked in sacrifice for the party and distanced from the party over various ideological struggles are once again invited to join hands to make the party and the people victorious.

Especially, the former General Secretary of UNP, Tissa Attanayake, who was an active member of the party and was a strength to the party during its most difficult time is cordially invited to join him with the program to rebuild the country by restoring the dignity of the party, Premadasa further said.