Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias interdicted

Solicitor General Dilrukshi Dias Wickremasinghe has been interdicted with immediate effect, pending an inquiry into her alleged phone conversation with Avant-Garde chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has informed the Attorney General’s Department, over the phone, regarding the decision, the AG’s Coordinating Officer Nisahara Jayaratne told Ada Derana.

The Attorney General had yesterday referred the matter of the controversial telephone conversation to the Public Service Commission (PSC) for an inquirer to be appointed to conduct preliminary investigations.

The controversial telephone conversation recording, supposedly between Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi and former Director General of the Bribery Commission Dilrukshi Dias Wickremesinghe, had recently been released through social media.

Taking to his Facebook account, Senadhipathi, who is currently receiving medical treatment in Singapore, released an audio clip of the telephone conversation which discussed the case filed against the Avant-Garde Maritime Services by the Bribery Commission.

The female voice in the recording can be heard saying “I know how to break the law and make the law.” She also expressed her regrets over filing the Avant-Garde case while blaming the country’s disorderly politics as the reason behind the case.

The former Bribery Commission chief, Dilrukshi Dias has so far not denied the phone conversation, however in a Facebook post she called on the Avant-Garde chairman to release the unedited version of the conversation to the public, while also alleging that he has distorted it.

She also refused to make an explanation on the conversation as she is not entitled to do so as a government servant.

The Solicitor General also challenged the Avant-Garde chairman to reveal as to which government minister he had made the phone call and for what purpose.

President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesingh and Justice Minister Thalatha Athukorale have also voiced their opinions of the issue.