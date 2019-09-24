Disabled war veterans to receive life-long pension equal to last salary

-

The Cabinet approval has been granted to provide all the members of the Armed Forces, Police and the Special Task Force who have been disabled due to the war, to receive a pension equal to their last salary even after their retirement.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Finance stated that this payment will be continued throughout a veterans’ life, with effect from today (24).

Accordingly, all disabled war heroes will be paid their monthly salary including the basic salary and all allowances received at the time of retirement.

Giving examples, the statement said, the basic salary and allowances of a disabled Army Major is Rs. 97,205. In addition, a service pension of Rs. 10,000 and a disability pension of Rs. 4,000 is added to the amount. Accordingly, the monthly salary of a disabled major is Rs. 111,483. When he retired at the age of 55 as a disabled soldier, he would have received a pension of Rs. 81,000.

However, after today, the retired disabled veteran will receive a life-long pension of Rs. 111,483.

Disabled war heroes and the families of the fallen launched a protest demanding the authorities provide their pension benefits even after they reach 55 years of age.

The protest which commenced on the 11th of September in front of the Fort Railway Station entered its 14th day today (24).