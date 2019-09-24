Appointment letters handed to Commission members further probing attacks

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has handed over the letters of appointment to the members of the Presidential Commission appointed by him on September 21, to further investigate Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The event took place at the Presidential Secretariat today (24).

The commission, headed by Court of Appeal Judge Janak de Silva, comprises Court of Appeal Judge Nissanka Bandula Karunarathna and retired Court of Appeal Judge Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa and retired High Court judge Bandula Kumara Atapattu. Retired Ministry Secretary W.M.M. Adikari and retired Ministry Secretary Chandrani Senaratne will also serve the commission.

The commission is required to submit an interim report within three months and the final report, which contains the conclusion and recommendations of the investigation, within six months.