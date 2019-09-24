Two disabled war heroes begin fast-unto-death

-

Two disabled war veterans, who are protesting in front of the Fort Railway Station, have commenced a fast unto death, says Ada Derana correspondent.

The protest launched by disabled war heroes and the families of the fallen, calling for solutions for pension salary issues, was continued for the 14th consecutive day today (24).

The Cabinet approval was then granted to provide all the members of the Armed Forces, Police and the Special Task Force who have been disabled due to the war, to receive a pension equal to their last salary even after their retirement.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Finance stated that this payment will be continued throughout a veterans’ life, with effect from today.

However, the protesting war veterans are demanding that necessary provisions be made for their wives or a relative of the family to received the pension even after they pass away.