New train to South flagged off

Minister of Transport & Civil Aviation Arjuna Ranatunga and the High Commissioner of India Taranjit Singh Sandhu flagged off a new train, “Dakshina Nagaranthara Sigragami” from Maradana to Beliatta today (24).

Minister Ranatunga and the Indian High Commissioner also travelled by the new train from Maradana to Fort Railway Station.

The “Dakshina Nagaranthara Sigragami” is made in India and supplied by M/s RITES Ltd. under Indian Line of Credit to Sri Lanka Railways, the High Commission of India said in a release.

The train has best-in-class passenger amenities and will offer both comfort and speed to passengers reflecting a next level of travel experience.

The engines and transmission system are of the latest genre and requires minimal maintenance.

The coaches ensure enhanced dust & noise control. The train has an on-board Infotainment system with GPS based passenger information system.

Air-conditioned Chair Cars have 360º rotating seats. The train has glass-bottomed Aluminium Extruded Modular Luggage racks.

All 6 trains (DMUs) have now been delivered to Sri Lanka, as per the contract signed between M/s RITES Ltd. India and Sri Lanka Railways in March 2017.

In addition, India has also supplied 5 locomotives and 15 wagons to Sri Lanka during the last 10 months, under Line of Credit.

Five more locomotives and 35 more wagons will also be supplied by India to Sri Lanka soon. India has so far committed Lines of Credit worth around US$ 1.3 billion for development of the railway sector in Sri Lanka.

The ceremony was also attended by other dignitaries including Secretary, Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation L.P. Jayampathy, General Manager, Sri Lanka Railways, M.J. D. Fernando, and General Manager, RITES Ltd. G.A. Jillani.