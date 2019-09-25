Gotabaya claims Co-op funds are being misused

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that his policy would be to give state patronage to uplift the Co-operative Movement.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate stated this addressing the National Convention of the Co-operative Movement held in Colombo today (24).

He says that he has identified the Co-operative Movement as a policy that can assist the rural and low-income people in particular.

Pointing out that the Co-operative Movement is currently facing many issues, Rajapaksa stated that the co-operative employees have been subjected to a great injustice as the funds of the Co-operative have been diverted to other activities rather than for the development of the Movement.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa added that, in the future, these funds will be used only to build the Co-operative Movement.