Over 100mm heavy rainfall within next 24 hours

Heavy rains of above 100mm are expected at some places in Western, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces within the next 24 hours, says the Disaster Management Centre.

Fairly heavy falls 9f about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central and North-western provinces.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology said the pevailing showery condition in the south-western part of the island is expected to reduce some extent from tomorrow (26).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere, particularly in the evening.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly to Southerly in direction and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.