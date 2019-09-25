Govt. executive officers start indefinite strike

-

The Joint Committee of Government Executive Officers has launched an indefinite strike action from midnight yesterday (24).

The chairman of the Joint Committee stated that the authorities had failed to meet their demands as promised.

Meanwhile, the indefinite strike action commenced by the Sri Lanka Administrative Officers’ Association (SASA) over salary-related issues and several other demands is continuing for the second consecutive day.

Secretary of SASA Rohana de Silva said their strike would not come to an end until their demands receive a positive response.