IMF reaches staff-level agreement on 6th review of Sri Lankas EFF - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement the sixth review of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF)-supported program. A staff team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Manuela Goretti visited Colombo during September 10-25, 2019 to conduct the sixth review under Sri Lanka’s economic reform program supported by a four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement. Read the full article: http://bizenglish.adaderana.lk/imf-reaches-staff-level-agreement-on-the-sixth-review-of-sri-lankas-extended-fund-facility/

