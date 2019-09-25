IMF reaches staff-level agreement on 6th review of Sri Lankas EFF
September 25, 2019 10:29 am
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached a staff-level agreement the sixth review of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF)-supported program.
A staff team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Manuela Goretti visited Colombo during September 10-25, 2019 to conduct the sixth review under Sri Lanka’s economic reform program supported by a four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.
