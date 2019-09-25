Welgama ready for presidential candidacy

-

Kumara Welgama says he is ready to stand as the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) presidential candidate for the forthcoming presidential election.

The SLFP must contest at the presidential election, and yet the party has not mentioned anything, he said.

Welgama says he would dislike it if the SLFP worked together with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Welgama says he is a good SLFPer who didn’t obtain the membership of the SLPP and therefore, people in Kalutara District call him the ‘Kalu Gangthota Sinhaya’ (Kalu Gangtota Lion).

He added that if his name is nominated for the presidential candidacy, he too can go forward.

However, SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that no decision has been taken as of yet to name MP Kumara Welgama as the SLFP Presidential Candidate.