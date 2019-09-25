Schools in Galle & Matara to remain closed for two more days

Schools in Galle & Matara to remain closed for two more days

September 25, 2019   11:19 am

-

All government schools in Galle and Matara districts will be kept closed as a result of the prevailing inclement weather that has affected many areas in these two districts, the Southern Province Governor Hemal Gunasekara stated.

Accordingly, the schools will remain closed on the 26th and 27th of September as well.

Schools in Galle and Matara districts were closed yesterday (24) and today (25) owing to the showery condition in these two districts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories