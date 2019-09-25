Schools in Galle & Matara to remain closed for two more days

-

All government schools in Galle and Matara districts will be kept closed as a result of the prevailing inclement weather that has affected many areas in these two districts, the Southern Province Governor Hemal Gunasekara stated.

Accordingly, the schools will remain closed on the 26th and 27th of September as well.

Schools in Galle and Matara districts were closed yesterday (24) and today (25) owing to the showery condition in these two districts.